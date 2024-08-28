Reece James and Romeo Lavia ruled out of Chelsea’s trip to Servette

Enzo Maresca has confirmed Reece James and Romeo Lavia will miss Chelsea’s UEFA Conference League qualifying play-off second leg against Servette through injury.

Lavia and James, who were both sidelined with injuries last season, picked up knocks and missed Sunday’s 6-2 drubbing of Wolves at Molineux in the Premier League.

“There are no fresh concerns,” Maresca told the Chelsea club website.

“Romeo (Lavia) is still out, Reece (James) is still out and then Pedro (Neto) and Malo (Gusto) are not involved in the squad for tomorrow, just for prevention, not for any problem.

“Hopefully after the international break both of Reece and Romeo will be back.”

Chelsea beat Servette 2-0 in the first leg at Stamford Bridge courtesy of goals from Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke.

Maresca reiterated his side need to be motivated if they are to advance to the league phase of the competition.

The target is to try to get a good result tomorrow and go forward to the group

“It will be a tough game, I don’t have any doubts,” he added.

“I don’t think complacency will be an issue after just one or two wins in a row, it is no more than that. We need to be ready because it will be a very tough game.

“We need to be ready, we need to be motivated 100 per cent, for sure. The target is to try to get a good result tomorrow and go forward to the group. But I expect a very tough game.

“These types of games are games that you win at home and think that it is almost done and it’s not like this. Especially not on this pitch, in this environment. So we need to be absolutely ready.”