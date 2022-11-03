03 November 2022

Reece James could make Sheffield Wednesday return in Morecambe match

By NewsChain Sport
03 November 2022

Sheffield Wednesday defender Reece James could return to action in Friday evening’s FA Cup first-round clash with Morecambe.

The on-loan Blackpool player has missed the Owls’ last five Sky Bet League One games after sustaining an injury in the defeat at Plymouth a month ago.

Akin Famewo has returned to training but is not yet ready for first-team action.

Defender Ben Heneghan and midfielder Dennis Adeniran remain sidelined.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams has injury concerns over a couple of unnamed players for the trip to Hillsborough.

Adams also continues to be without the injured trio of Jake Taylor, Ash Hunter and Max Melbourne.

Forward Courtney Duffus remains a long-term absentee.

Shrimps striker Cole Stockton is pushing for a recall after coming off the bench in the midweek draw with Derby.

