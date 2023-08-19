Reece Smith grabs Maidenhead winner against bottom of the table Dagenham
Reece Smith fired Maidenhead to a 1-0 victory over Dagenham and Redbridge in a hard-fought encounter at York Road.
A tight first half ended goalless with neither side having troubled the opposition keeper unduly.
Maidenhead’s Charlee Adams blazed a 34th-minute free-kick over and fellow midfielder Casey Pettit failed to hit the target with Sam Ling equally inaccurate for the visitors in a late flurry as the halftime whistle approached.
Midfielder Smith broke the deadlock for the home side 12 minutes after the restart when he blasted a shot into the top corner.
Adams saw a 71st-minute strike tipped over by keeper Elliot Justham, but Smith’s contribution proved enough to claim the points.
