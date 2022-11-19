19 November 2022

Reece Smith strike helps Maidenhead beat Eastleigh

By NewsChain Sport
19 November 2022

Reece Smith’s winning goal ensured Maidenhead secured back-to-back wins with a 2-1 home victory against Eastleigh.

The visitors had a chance in the opening stages when Charlie Carter’s shot was blocked and the midfielder had a header saved by goalkeeper Dan Gyollai.

The Magpies took the lead in the 28th minute, however, when Ashley Nathaniel-George played in a corner and Emile Acquah was there to stab home.

Carter equalised for the Spitfires six minutes later, slotting the ball home from a tight angle, but Maidenhead restored their lead in the 56th minute when Smith converted Nathaniel-George’s cross.

Eastleigh nearly snatched a point in stoppage time but Danny Whitehall’s effort was cleared off the line after hitting a post.

