Reece Smith strike helps Maidenhead beat Eastleigh
Reece Smith’s winning goal ensured Maidenhead secured back-to-back wins with a 2-1 home victory against Eastleigh.
The visitors had a chance in the opening stages when Charlie Carter’s shot was blocked and the midfielder had a header saved by goalkeeper Dan Gyollai.
The Magpies took the lead in the 28th minute, however, when Ashley Nathaniel-George played in a corner and Emile Acquah was there to stab home.
Carter equalised for the Spitfires six minutes later, slotting the ball home from a tight angle, but Maidenhead restored their lead in the 56th minute when Smith converted Nathaniel-George’s cross.
Eastleigh nearly snatched a point in stoppage time but Danny Whitehall’s effort was cleared off the line after hitting a post.
