Reeco Hackett rescues a point for Portsmouth against Plymouth

Reeco Hackett came off the bench to score a stoppage-time equaliser and preserve Portsmouth’s unbeaten start to the League One season as they drew 2-2 with Plymouth.

Hackett headed in fellow substitute Joe Morrell’s pin-point cross to deny 10-man Argyle a fifth straight win.

The hosts were convinced they had scored after 33 minutes through Sean Raggett’s acrobatic attempt, but referee James Bell ruled Joe Edwards had cleared the ball before it crossed the line.

Huddersfield loanee Josh Koroma rifled the hosts in front four minutes before half-time with an unstoppable right-foot shot into the top corner.

Pompey defended their lead comfortably until the 74th minute when the Raggett turned Mali Bumba’s cross into his own net with a spectacular diving header.

Niall Ennis looked to have won the game five minutes later by calmly slotting past Josh Griffiths from Morgan Whittaker’s clever through ball.

But Plymouth were reduced to 10 men when substitute Brendan Galloway was shown a second yellow card for a push and seconds later Hackett levelled to keep Pompey second in the table – one place ahead of their visitors.

