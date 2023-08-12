12 August 2023

Regan Linney bags brace as Altrincham down Woking

By NewsChain Sport
12 August 2023

Regan Linney was on target twice as Altrincham claimed their first win of the season after coming from behind to beat Woking 3-2.

The forward opened the scoring for the visitors in the sixth minute with a low drive but Scott Cuthbert cancelled out the lead, converting a Nana Boateng free-kick 10 minutes later.

Reece Grego-Cox’s header put the Cardinals into the lead just before the half-hour and this time it was their turn to endure a quick response as Matthew Kosylo levelled in the 38th minute.

Linney would have the last say, however, as his goal two minutes into the second half settled the contest.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Parts of UK may be hotter than Los Angeles next week as 30C temperatures move in

news

Deadly flames overtook Hawaiian town ‘without warning’, residents say

news

Bosnian man shoots ex-wife and posts killing on Instagram

world news