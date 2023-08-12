Regan Linney bags brace as Altrincham down Woking
Regan Linney was on target twice as Altrincham claimed their first win of the season after coming from behind to beat Woking 3-2.
The forward opened the scoring for the visitors in the sixth minute with a low drive but Scott Cuthbert cancelled out the lead, converting a Nana Boateng free-kick 10 minutes later.
Reece Grego-Cox’s header put the Cardinals into the lead just before the half-hour and this time it was their turn to endure a quick response as Matthew Kosylo levelled in the 38th minute.
Linney would have the last say, however, as his goal two minutes into the second half settled the contest.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox