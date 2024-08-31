31 August 2024

Regan Linney equalises for Altrincham against Oldham

By NewsChain Sport
31 August 2024

Regan Linney scored a second-half equaliser to give Altrincham a 1-1 National League draw against Oldham.

Oldham dominated the early stages and they deservedly went ahead midway through the first half.

Former Ipswich and Tranmere striker James Norwood came up trumps for Oldham and they preserved that advantage until well into the second period.

Altrincham looked set for a fourth league defeat from six league starts this term but Linney levelled with a 68th-minute glancing header hauled them level, ensuring a share of the spoils.

