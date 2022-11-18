Regan Poole set to make 100th Lincoln appearance against Morecambe
Regan Poole is in line to make his 100th appearance for Lincoln when they face Morecambe in Sky Bet League One on Saturday – the first of a league and cup double-header against the Shrimps.
The two sides will meet again on Tuesday night in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Tom Hopper is nearing a return from injury but Ed Bishop missed the Imps’ 1-1 draw with Plymouth due to a quad problem.
Jordan Garrick has been receiving treatment on a groin problem with parent club Swansea.
Morecambe boss Derek Adams has revealed his squad has been hit with an illness bug which could impact his selection options at the weekend.
Only two players have been definitely ruled out – long-term absentees Ash Hunter and Courtney Duffus – but that number could be added to depending on some late checks.
Max Melbourne returned from injury as a late substitute in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Portsmouth, while Shane McLoughlin featured in the Lancashire Senior Cup against Accrington in midweek after a toe injury.
Jake Taylor was on the bench for that match after injury and could make his return.
