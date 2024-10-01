Regis Le Bris says more to come from Sunderland after beating Derby

Regis Le Bris insists there is more to come from his Sunderland side after they moved top of the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-0 win over Derby.

Goals from Jobe Bellingham and Wilson Isidor either side of half-time secured the points for the Black Cats, but Le Bris insists he is not getting carried away and sees many areas for improvement.

The Frenchman praised his side’s defensive discipline as they came through a late wave of pressure from the visitors unscathed.

“It was another tough game and I think our first half was good even if we can have more control of the game, especially in possession,” he said.

“We scored after a high recovery and in this kind of game it is very important to score first.

“We scored quickly after half-time and then the game became more chaotic because they wanted to unbalance us with direct play and were very strong in duels.

“We kept our discipline and that shape is our foundation. We were strong at set-pieces because they are very good in this area.

“We had a good level of discipline. It’s another win at home. I would like to be more dominant in possession because we have the quality to do that, so we will work on it.”

Derby boss Paul Warne was left frustrated by his side’s shortcomings on the ball through the first half, but felt there were positive signs in their late rally even if it did not lead to a goal on this occasion.

“I didn’t think we were very good first half,” he said.

“Out of possession we were OK, in possession we weren’t very good and Sunderland were better than us. The 30-yard screamer that nearly took the net off was disappointing, we’ve given the ball away in our own half which is disappointing.

“Mistakes happen in games and we got truly punished. After the second goal we were really good, and if we got a goal when it was bouncing around the six-yard box a couple of times… we changed our shape and I thought we were in the ascendancy a bit and our substitutions had a really good effect.

“In fairness to Sunderland, they defended what they had to well.”

Isidor’s goal was his second in two starts to the club, with Le Bris hoping he may found a solution to the club’s longstanding striker issues.

“I think he can be a good striker for us, it’s good news because he can play other positions as well,” he said.

“He’s going to be an important player and his mentality is very good, he’s very connected with the team, the fans and the club.”