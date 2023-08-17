Regular football remains the goal for Manchester City forward Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer would love to stay and play for Manchester City but the homegrown talent admits his future is up in the air as he wants regular football.

The 21-year-old has been with the club since Under-8s level and progressed through the academy ranks, going on to make his first-team debut in September 2020.

But Palmer has found opportunities limited due to the fierce competition at City and has been linked with a summer move on the back of his role in England Under-21s’ European Championship triumph.

The forward got the starts he craved in the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup, scoring in both matches and being named man of the match for his role in the latter match.

Pep Guardiola praised Palmer after his performance in Wednesday’s Piraeus shoot-out triumph but offered no certainty on his City future beyond the fact he would not be sent out on loan.

“I have no idea (what the future holds),” Palmer said at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, where his looping header sealed a 1-1 draw that his side followed with a 5-4 spot-kick win.

“I just want to play football. So whatever the best decision is when we speak together, that is what I will do.

“Obviously the best scenario is to stay at City and play but obviously you know what the competition is like, if they bring someone in…”

Palmer puffed his cheeks out before continuing: “I don’t know. I just want to play regularly, like lots of minutes and stuff so we will see.”

He has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of West Ham, Burnley and Leicester, as well as ever-improving Brighton.

This certainly looks an important stage in the 21-year-old’s career, especially after a combination of injury and competition restricted him to just seven starts last term.

“This summer I was playing a lot and when we came back I was given the opportunity twice,” Palmer said.

“I have always been confident but it’s more rhythm, match sharpness and stuff like that. It really helps when you are playing consistently.

“Obviously it’s been a couple of good games for me, but I don’t know. I will have to see what the future holds.”

While Palmer ponders whether his future lies away from the Etihad Stadium, new signing Josko Gvardiol is just getting started. The 21-year-old joined City from RB Leipzig earlier this month for £77.6million and, having come off the bench to make his debut at Burnley on Friday, ended his first start with silverware.

“I’m feeling amazing,” Croatia defender Gvardiol said. “First game and first trophy, I couldn’t imagine a better start. I think it’s just the first of many.

“We are aware that we don’t have the opportunity to fight for this trophy every day. We had a chance and we took it.

“We know there is a reason they are in the final. They have to know our qualities. We deserved it. We can celebrate.”

City are likely to be active in the transfer market before the window closes and the PA news agency understands Boca Juniors’ Valentin Barco is among those of interest. The 19-year-old left-back came through the Buenos Aires giants’ youth system and is also said to be on Brighton’s radar.