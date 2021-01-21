Rekeem Harper joins Birmingham on loan from West Brom
13:36pm, Thu 21 Jan 2021
West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper has joined Birmingham on loan for the remainder of the season.
The Birmingham-born 20-year-old was just the second player born during this century to appear in the Premier League when he made his debut for the Baggies against Bournemouth in 2017.
A club statement said: “Blues are delighted to announce the loan signing of Rekeem Harper.
“The 20-year-old arrives on loan from West Brom in a deal running until the end of the season.”
Harper, who has represented England at under-17 and under-19 levels, will wear the number 24 shirt and could make his debut against Coventry on January 30.