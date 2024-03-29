29 March 2024

Relegated Oxford City deal major blow to Wealdstone survival bid

By NewsChain Sport
Wealdstone’s hopes of securing Vanarama National League survival were dealt a major blow by a 1-0 loss against already-relegated Oxford City.

City had lost nine of their 11 matches since beating Ebbsfleet two months ago but Josh Parker’s 24th-minute goal decided the points.

Parker converted a ball from Lewis Coyle and, despite Wealdstone’s efforts to find an equaliser, which included Charlie Barker’s header being cleared off the line in stoppage time, City held on.

The result leaves Wealdstone three points above the relegation zone but with games in hand on those around them.

