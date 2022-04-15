15 April 2022

Relegation candidates Burnley sack long-serving manager Sean Dyche

By NewsChain Sport
15 April 2022

Relegation-threatened Burnley have sacked manager Sean Dyche.

The decision comes with the Clarets 18th in the Premier League, four points adrift of safety having won only four matches all season.

A statement said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm the Club has parted company with manager Sean Dyche, assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry and Meghan ‘offer an olive branch’ to Queen in surprise visit to Windsor

world news

Queen expected to miss traditional Easter Sunday service

news

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for more than £30bn

world news