Relegation-haunted Dundee grab Premiership lifeline with win over Hibernian

Dundee grabbed a cinch Premiership lifeline by beating Hibernian 3-1 at Dens Park.

The relegation-haunted home side took an early lead through Niall McGinn but the visitors drew level before the break thanks to a James Scott goal, his first for the club.

Dundee edged in front again in the second half as Josh Mulligan netted, with sub Charlie Adam sealing the victory with a stunning third.

However, to avoid relegation, Dundee still need to win on Sunday at Livingston and hope St Johnstone – whose goal difference is also superior – lose against Aberdeen and then Hibs in their last game.

The Edinburgh side were stunned at Dens in just the third minute as Dundee stormed into the lead.

Jordan Marshall found Zak Rudden on the right and although Hibs keeper Matt Macey made a decent save from the striker’s shot, McGinn was on hand to rifle home the rebound.

The visitors bounced back strongly from that early setback and came close to scoring a quickfire equaliser when Ewan Henderson played in Scott but home keeper Harry Sharp made a vital stop.

In the 24th minute, a run from Hibs’ Rocky Bushiri was brought to an abrupt halt 22 yards from the Dundee goal by Mulligan, who was booked by referee Craig Napier.

Henderson stepped up to take the free-kick but he shot straight at Sharp who comfortably gathered.

However, Hibs did finally equalise in the 29th minute.

Scott got the better of Jordan McGhee on the left before advancing on goal, with his shot squirming under Sharp.

The Dark Blues then came close to scoring again as a deep Cammy Kerr cross took a deflection and narrowly flew past Macey’s post.

Dundee did have the ball in the back of the net shortly after when Mulligan bulleted a header in off the underside of the bar but his effort was ruled out for offside.

The Dark Blues huffed and puffed as the hour mark approached but Macey had little to do.

However, the Hibs goalie was picking the ball out of the back of his net in the 67th minute.

Marshall sent a cross in from the left with sub Luke McCowan heading back across goal for Mulligan to nod home from close range.

Dundee then had three chances in quick succession with a Mulligan header cleared off the line, a corner from Adam clawed from under his bar by Macey and then Rudden dragged a shot wide with the goal at his mercy.

However, Adam applied the icing to the cake in the 86th minute when he hit a 25-yard thunderbolt past Macey.