Relegation-threatened Gateshead earn much-needed National League win at Solihull

Gateshead claimed a much-needed 2-0 National League victory away to Solihull to make it two wins from two and move level on points with Oldham in their bid for survival.

Midfielder Daniel Ward and substitute William Harris scored in either half to haul the relegation-threatened visitors to within touching distance of safety, as their hosts lost further ground on the play-off places.

Andrew Dallas had the best chance of rescuing something for Solihull but his low effort at 1-0 was well saved by the legs of the goalkeeper before Gateshead doubled their lead in the 90th minute.

It was a sixth league defeat in seven for Solihull, who are now just eight points clear of Saturday’s opponents following a collapse in form in recent weeks.

