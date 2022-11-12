Remy Clerima and Will de Havilland hand Maidenhead victory
Two first-half goals were enough for Maidenhead to return to winning ways as they beat Aldershot 2-1.
The Magpies handed the Shots back-to-back defeats and move up into 13th in the National League table.
Maidenhead took the lead after eight minutes when Reece Smith picked out Remy Clerima in the box, who tucked the ball past goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond.
They doubled the lead in the 19th minute after Will de Havilland headed home from a corner.
Six minutes into the second half the Shots pulled one back when Inih Effiong chased down a loose pass and slotted the ball past Dan Gyollai.
Michael Klass had a chance for the Shots but his effort curled wide of the post before Emile Acquah had his shot saved for the Magpies.
