Reo Griffiths in line for a derby day debut
Reo Griffiths could make his debut for Doncaster when they host South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham.
The striker watched from the stands at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday as bottom-of-the-table Rovers were beaten by Plymouth and completed his move from French Ligue 1 club Lyon on Monday.
Ro-Shaun Williams is likely to be on the bench against the Millers after a groin injury, but the game will probably come too soon for Dan Gardner, who is back in training after almost a month out with a thigh injury.
Jordy Hiwula (hamstring), Tom Anderson, Cameron John, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock and Fejiri Okenabirhie continue to struggle with injury issues.
Rotherham will be without Rarmani Edmonds-Green for the Sky Bet League One clash.
The defender, on loan from Huddersfield, suffered a hamstring strain in the win at Crewe on Saturday.
The promotion hopefuls are waiting on the results of a scan but Millers manager Paul Warne is preparing to be without Edmonds-Green for “a few weeks”.
Joe Mattock was sore at the weekend after playing in the EFL Trophy victory against Cambridge and he could return to the squad.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox