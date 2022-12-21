Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland will warm up for their opening Euro 2024 qualifier against France with a Dublin friendly versus Latvia (Brian Lawless/PA)
21 December 2022

Republic of Ireland announce March friendly against Latvia

By NewsChain Sport
21 December 2022

The Republic of Ireland have announced a March friendly against Latvia to start their 2023 programme.

The game will take place at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, March 22 and serves as a warm-up for their opening European Championship qualifier against World Cup finalists France.

Stephen Kenny’s side start their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against France in Dublin on March 27.

Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar are also in Group B of Euro qualifying.

The Republic, who ended 2022 with a 1-0 friendly win in Malta in November, have won all five of their previous fixtures against Latvia.

