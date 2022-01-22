Rhian Brewster and Jack Robinson fire Blades to victory over 10-man Luton

Sheffield United earned a 2-0 victory over 10-man Luton following second-half goals from Rhian Brewster and Jack Robinson.

Brewster opened the scoring in the 48th minute before Robinson doubled the lead just three minutes later as the Blades made a flying start after half-time.

Luton had no response and their hopes of getting anything out of the match suffered a further blow in the 61st minute when defender Reece Burke was handed his marching orders.

Following their midweek 2-2 draw at Preston, boss Paul Heckingbottom made one change to the United line-up, with Rhys Norrington-Davies replacing the injured Enda Stevens.

Nathan Jones made two changes to the Luton side that won 2-0 away at Reading, with Henri Lansbury and Admiral Muskwe replacing Elijah Adebayo and Jordan Clark.

The first chance of the game came from United midfielder Jayden Bogle, who got a shot off from the right side of the box which James Shea saved comfortably.

Brewster then went close as his powerful shot from distance flew past the left post and into the side-netting.

Luton’s first opportunity came from Peter Kioso finding Cameron Jerome in the box from the right and the veteran striker’s low shot was saved from close range.

Sonny Bradley headed in a free-kick played in by Lansbury but the linesman flagged for offside as the first half finished goalless.

United opened the scoring soon after the restart, though, when Bogle fired a low cross into the penalty area which found Brewster who slotted the ball home.

The Blades made it 2-0 moments later as Oli Norwood’s free-kick found Robinson who headed the ball in from the centre of the box.

United continued to cause Luton problems as Brewster’s volleyed attempt from the right forced a save from Shea and the former England Under-21 international then saw a right-footed shot fly over following a corner.

Luton’s fight became even tougher just after the hour when Burke was shown a straight red card after dragging down Brewster who was through on goal.

With a man advantage, United had chances to increase their lead with Norwood firing over and Norrington-Davies also failing to hit the target with a header.

Brewster received a standing ovation from the Blades fans as he made way for Sander Berge in the 70th minute before Iliman Ndiaye produced great skill from the right flank to make space for a left-footed shot which was saved by Shea.

Billy Sharp’s shot from a tight angle on the right went close but missed to the right as the home side continued to push for a third goal.

The final chance came from United substitute Oli McBurnie, whose right-footed shot from the left side of the box was blocked.