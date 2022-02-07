07 February 2022

Rhian Brewster set to to miss the rest of the season after hamstring operation

By NewsChain Sport
07 February 2022

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that striker Rhian Brewster is unlikely to play again this season.

The 21-year-old sustained a hamstring injury during the first half of the Blades’ 2-0 win against Peterborough and was forced off.

Heckingbottom revealed the former Liverpool forward would be going under the knife on Tuesday.

Quotes from the Blades boss on the club’s Twitter feed said: “He’s having an operation tomorrow, which will rule him out probably for the season.

“If he’s back before then it’s a bonus, but we’re not counting on it. We’re going to help him through it.”

Brewster joined Sheffield United in October 2020 and has made 16 appearances for the club this season.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Australia opens its borders to vaccinated travellers on February 21

world news

New image of Queen working from her red boxes released for 70-year reign milestone

world news

Charles heralds Queen on her ‘remarkable’ Platinum Jubilee and has a word for ‘my darling wife’

world news