Rhys Bennett turns down Carlisle deal for move to Gillingham
Rhys Bennett has signed for Gillingham after rejecting a new contract from Carlisle.
The defender, who can play at centre-half or defensive midfield, made 26 appearances and scored five goals for the Blues last season.
The move sees Bennett reunited with his former manager Steve Evans, whom he played under at Mansfield and Peterborough.
Evans told the club website: “Rhys is a big strong lad who is very mobile and quick. He has a brilliant attitude, a winning mentality and as a manager you never have enough of them.
“The location suited, he wanted to be a part of it and it quickly happened. He has now joined us, he was outstanding for me at Mansfield hence why we took him to Peterborough and he was almost an ever present when the club was, for many weeks, top of League 1.
“It was no surprise that within 24 hours the Chairman and Rhys came to an agreement and I am delighted to say he has joined us.”