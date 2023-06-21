21 June 2023

Rhys Healey returns to English football with Watford

By NewsChain Sport
21 June 2023

Watford have signed striker Rhys Healey from Toulouse on a two-year deal.

The Englishman moves to Vicarage Road after a three-year stint at the French club in which he scored 39 goals in 77 appearances and earned promotion to Ligue 1.

The 28-year-old previously spent two years with MK Dons having started his professional career with Cardiff.

Healey also had loan spells at Colchester, Dundee, Newport and Torquay earlier in his career.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Glastonbury 2023 opens to festival-goers ahead of five-day spectacular

news

Today's weather in London, Wednesday June 21

news

Charles and Camilla in first Royal Ascot parade since death of the Queen

world news