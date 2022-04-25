25 April 2022

Rhys Oates set to start again when Mansfield play Stevenage

By NewsChain Sport
25 April 2022

Rhys Oates is available for Mansfield against Stevenage after shaking off a thigh problem.

The striker started Saturday’s 2-0 win over Crawley and is expected to retain his place.

Nigel Clough could name an unchanged line-up which would mean Jordan Bowery and Ryan Stirk remaining on the bench.

Mansfield are sixth in Sky Bet League Two and victory would all-but guarantee a play-off spot.

Stevenage have survived this season after a 2-0 win over Tranmere.

They are expected to be unchanged following the victory with Chris Lines again on the bench.

Long-term injury victim Jake Reeves will be unavailable and is not expected to play again this term.

The former Brentford midfielder has been out since February with a broken arm.

