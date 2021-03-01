Ricardo Almeida Santos agrees new long-term deal at Bolton
17:38pm, Mon 01 Mar 2021
Ian Evatt has seen “a phenomenal” improvement in defender Ricardo Almeida Santos and is pleased the defender has agreed a new long-term deal at Bolton
The 25-year-old, who joined the club from Barnet last summer, has been an ever-present in Sky Bet League Two for Wanderers this season.
Santos has signed a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season, and Evatt told the club’s website: “He’s been fantastic all season for us and his improvement has been phenomenal.
“He’s becoming a real leader of the team and his consistency has been great.
“I’ve said it before that we want to keep our best players and this is a club that should be building a team around players like Rico.”