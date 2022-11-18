Richard Nartey set to get more minutes as Salford prepare for Carlisle clash
Richard Nartey will hope for more minutes for Salford in their Sky Bet League Two clash with Carlisle on Saturday.
The defender played 45 minutes against AFC Wimbledon last weekend having been sidelined since August but did not feature in the FA Cup replay against Peterborough in midweek.
Odin Bailey, who missed the Dons clash for family reasons, returned as a substitute in the cup while Marcus Dackers and Jack Jenkins should regain their places in the starting XI.
Stevie Mallan, Conor McAleny and Liam Shephard and Jason Lowe could all remain sidelined.
Carlisle will not risk Jamie Devitt and Ben Barclay.
Both are fit again, Devitt after a hamstring injury and Barclay following an ankle problem, but this match comes too soon.
Right-back Joel Senior is also back in full training following his long-term knee injury but is still a month away from being being considered for the first team.
Kristian Dennis, who has been battling a calf issue, has trained fully this week along with Jack Stretton while young goalkeeper Gabe Breeze is also available.
