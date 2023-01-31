Richard O’Donnell has left Blackpool (PA)
31 January 2023

Richard O’Donnell leaves Blackpool

By NewsChain Sport
31 January 2023

Blackpool have announced Richard O’Donnell has left his position as assistant head coach.

Former manager Michael Appleton, who left the club earlier this month, brought in O’Donnell and David Kerslake last summer after they previously worked together at Lincoln.

Kerslake’s departure was announced the same time as Appleton’s but O’Donnell remained at Bloomfield Road for another two weeks, during which time Mick McCarthy took over as boss.

A Blackpool statement read: “The club would like to thank Richard for all of his efforts and wishes him the very best for the future.”

The club are 23rd in the Sky Bet Championship, three points off safety, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Middlesbrough.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Police extremely concerned about dog walker missing for three days

news

Boy, 16, to appear in court charged with murder of teenage girl

news

Nadhim Zahawi sacked by Rishi Sunak after ‘serious breach’ of Ministerial Code

news