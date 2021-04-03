Richard Wood misses out through suspension as Rotherham play host to Wycombe

13:26pm, Sat 03 Apr 2021
Rotherham will be without captain Richard Wood for the visit of Wycombe.

Defender Wood is suspended after a red card in the 1-0 defeat at Millwall.

Jamie Lindsay and Chiedozie Ogbene were on the bench at The Den after spells out injured.

Joe Mattock is expected to be back in full training this week.

Dominic Gape is a doubt for Wanderers.

The midfielder suffered a calf injury in the 1-0 win over Blackburn and the club are awaiting news on the extent of the damage.

Winger David Wheeler could return after missing out against Rovers.

Jordan Obita is the only definite absentee with an ankle injury.

