30 November 2021

Richarlison back from suspension as Everton face Liverpool in Merseyside derby

Everton forward Richarlison returns from suspension for the Merseyside derby visit of Liverpool.

Midfielder Andre Gomes is back in training after a calf problem but is unlikely to feature in the Premier League clash.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), centre-back Yerry Mina (thigh) and midfielder Tom Davies (knee) are still out, while Mason Holgate remains suspended.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be selecting from an unchanged squad.

Defender Joe Gomez (calf) and midfielder Naby Keita (hamstring) are closing in on a return to team training but will not be ready in time, while Roberto Firmino (hamstring) and midfielder Curtis Jones (eye) remain absent.

Centre-back Joel Matip looks set to return after being rested at the weekend for Ibrahima Konate.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Delph, Allan, Doucoure, Townsend, Gray, Richarlison, Gordon, Begovic, Kenny, Branthwaite, Gbamin, Iwobi, Tosun, Rondon, Simms, Dobbin.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane, Kelleher, Williams, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Minamino, Origi.

