Richie Wellens calls for FA investigation over alleged coin throwing

Angry Orient manager Richie Wellens called for a Football Association investigation into alleged coin throwing by Carlisle fans during his team’s incident-packed 3-2 victory.

Wellens admitted to “overly” celebrating the visitors’ first victory in four games that took the Londoners back to the top of League Two.

But his emotional response came after 90 minutes of “vile abuse” from some home fans gathered behind the dugout.

“The supporters behind that dugout were a disgrace,” said Wellens after two first-half goals from Theo Archibald and Aaron Drinan’s second-half effort defeated 10-man Carlisle.

“I only picked up one but I am a quid richer,” he said pulling a pound coin from his pocket. “They were throwing coins and giving total abuse for 90 minutes.

“The FA need to look at it. It wasn’t just football abuse but vile abuse about your family members and your wife. It was unacceptable.

“If one of them had pulled me in the street and spoke to me like that, they wouldn’t be standing up.”

On Orient’s return to winning ways, Wellens added: “We were poorer against 10 men but the result was the only thing that mattered.”

Archibald struck after just two minutes after running clear of Jon Mellish. Ex-Leeds youngster Ryan Edmondson headed in Callum Guy’s corner to equalise with his first goal for the club after 15 minutes.

But when Mellish slipped trying to play out from the back, Archibald nipped in and lobbed 6’9” Tomas Holy from 20 yards.

Carlisle, beaten for the first time in 10 league games, believed they should have been awarded a penalty for handball against George Moncur.

Instead, referee Thomas Parsons brushed aside the protests and annoyed the Brunton Park crowd even more by dismissing Edmondson for clashing with veteran Darren Pratley after 37 minutes.

Drinan made it 3-1 despite home appeals for offside only for Jordan Gibson’s first goal of the campaign to give United’s 10 men hope of a point.

Instead, Orient held out without too many scares much to Wellens’ obvious delight.

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson said: “There were a lot of things where I think the referee lost control.

“I totally understand how difficult it is for referees. But there are four of them who can’t come up with those sorts of decisions.

“I don’t believe we should be running up and down the touchline lambasting referees and assistants.

“But it is incredibly frustrating. The referee is not the sole reason why we lost this game.

“We cost ourselves with some not so clever decisions made. But the penalty was a straight forward decision and the offside was a straight forward decision. They were huge calls and huge mistakes.”