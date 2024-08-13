Richie Wellens delighted with Orient display to brush aside Newport

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens praised his side’s convincing display to brush aside Newport 4-1 and reach the Carabao Cup second round.

Goals by Dan Agyei and Diallang Jaiyesimi gave Orient a half-time lead before Brandon Cooper and Charlie Kelman scored after the break to secure a comprehensive 4-1 win – with James Clarke giving Newport a consolation goal.

“It was a positive performance, four goals scored and it could have been more,” Wellens said. “Overall a really pleasing evening where I thought we controlled the game.

“We’re a new group and still trying to find our way but in two games we’ve looked good out of possession but I want that to be really, really good. Tonight was good apart from a wacky five minutes where we played backwards and they scored and we allowed them a very small glimmer of hope.

“Kelman is only going to get better. I’ve worked with strikers that have gone on for multi-million pound deals and he’s up there with them.”

Newport boss Nelson Jardim admits his side are struggling at the back.

Jardim said: “It was a disappointing night. I think you could see that we were trying to create something but we have problems defensively. That ugly side of the game where we were lacking and conceded four goals.

“The scoreline was probably a little bit harsh for the boys but we have to accept the outcome and do much better.

“We conceded in the first minute of the game and the last minute before half time which affected us but in between I think you could see we had a team trying to compete.

“Second half was better but we need to address the defensive side of the game.”