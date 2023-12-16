Richie Wellens ‘frustrated’ despite Leyton Orient late show

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens refused to celebrate his side’s two late goals which earned victory at Cheltenham because he was so disappointed with their performance.

Orient picked up their first win in nine games as they came from behind against 10-man Cheltenham, who had Ben Williams sent off in the 18th minute.

Will Goodwin’s penalty put Darrell Clarke’s improving Robins in front in the 68th minute, but an own goal in the 89th minute from Sean Long and Ethan Galbraith’s winner deep into stoppage time turned the game around.

“I didn’t celebrate the equaliser or the winning goal because I am very performance-related,” Wellens said.

“I am happy because of the result but also frustrated because we came here with a game plan.

“You have to give Cheltenham a lot of credit because they are very aggressive and this is a difficult place to come as Oxford, Wigan and Derby have found here.

“We didn’t find any belief of rhythm in the second half because our decision-making was poor.

“I thought the subs were good when they came on and we kept going and showed fight. We’ve played a lot better than that in recent weeks and not got our just rewards, but football is mad.

“I am pleased for the supporters because it’s been a long time coming.”

Cheltenham started brightly, with Long turning Will Ferry’s low ball over the bar in the sixth minute.

The home side had Williams dismissed for two yellow cards in as many minutes, for fouls on Jordan Brown and Ruel Sotiriou.

Orient nearly capitalised as George Moncur saw a volley blocked in the six yard box by Tom Pett and Darren Pratley’s header cannoned off the bar from Theo Archibald’s corner.

Cheltenham regained the initiative in the second half, with Goodwin forcing Solomon Brynn into a diving save with a snapshot in the 62nd minute.

Their pressure paid off when Ferry was tripped by Pratley and Goodwin made no mistake with his penalty.

But substitute Shaq Forde’s shot was deflected into his own net by Long in the 89th minute and Galbraith won it with a shot from 22 yards in the fourth minute of time added on.

Cheltenham boss Clarke admitted it was a tough one to take.

“It’s very raw at the minute,” he said. “We are devastated to come away with nothing.

“With 10 men for such a long period of the game, I thought the boys were magnificent.

“Like I’ve just said to the lads, sometimes in football and in life, it can kick you down. It’s how we respond, but I am very disappointed for everybody.”