Richie Wellens makes Rovers return after being named new Doncaster manager
Former Doncaster midfielder Richie Wellens has returned to the club as manager to fill the void left by the departure of Darren Moore to Sheffield Wednesday.
Doncaster Belles boss Andy Butler had filled the position on an interim basis since March but has now returned to his previous post with Wellens coming in on a permanent basis.
The 41-year-old Wellens, who made 199 appearances for the club in two spells, has previously managed Oldham, Swindon – whom he guided to the League Two title in 2019 – and most recently Salford, where he was a Papa John’s Trophy winner last season.
“Having gone through a lengthy process and interviewed potential candidates, the board came to a unanimous decision that Richie was the right man to lead the club forward,” said chief executive Gavin Baldwin.
“He knows what this club is about and speaking to him it is clear to see his drive and determination to be successful as our manager.
“I’m sure our fans will join me in welcoming Richie back to Doncaster Rovers for a third spell, and give him their full support.”