Richie Wellens pleased to see Leyton Orient shut out Millwall in cup triumph

Manager Richie Wellens was able to enjoy watching from on high as Leyton Orient completely shut down Millwall as the League One side defeated their Championship opponents 1-0 in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Wellens was serving a touchline ban and watched from the stands as Dan Agyei’s first-half goal sent the O’s through to round three with what was the only shot on target in the game.

Wellens said: “We’ve come away to a Championship club and not conceded one shot on our goal, so that’s really, really good.

“But with the control that we had, especially in the first half, we should be making more of our opportunities.

“I think in the second half we lost control, especially in the last 20 minutes. We went too long and was a little more uncomfortable, but to not concede a shot on our goal is a positive.”

Agyei decided the tie in Orient’s favour after 14 minutes when he cleverly beat a couple of Millwall defenders before clinically finishing into the bottom corner.

Millwall boss Neil Harris said: “There were opportunities for players to impress that had knocked on my door asking me to play and there was a clamour from the fanbase sometimes, asking to see players.

“I don’t think there will be many people knocking on my door on Friday afternoon.

“I didn’t recognise a Millwall side tonight, I’ve got to be honest.

“I was really disappointed with the performance and I was disappointed with a lot of individual performances.”