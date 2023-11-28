28 November 2023

Ricky-Jade Jones rescues point for Peterborough at Stevenage

By NewsChain Sport
28 November 2023

Ricky-Jade Jones scored a late equaliser as Peterborough snatched a 2-2 draw against League One promotion rivals Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium.

Fine finishes from Luther Wildin and Ben Thompson gave Boro a 2-0 lead before Joel Randall reduced the deficit with an outrageous backheel shortly after half-time.

As the game was slipping away from Posh, Jones bundled the ball home from close range to rescue a point for the visitors.

Kwame Poku’s header was well saved by Taye Ashby-Hammond as Peterborough controlled the early stages.

However, Wildin broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute with a thunderous half-volley into the top-right corner of Nicholas Bilokapic’s goal.

And it was 2-0 eight minutes later when Thompson’s delicious strike rifled into the top-left corner.

Jones thought he had cut the deficit after directing a corner goalwards, but his effort rebounded off the post.

Peterborough struck back in style when Randall turned Harrison Burrows’ cross into the bottom-right corner with an audacious little flick.

And just as the game seemed to be slipping away from the visitors, Jones got the final touch after a melee in the box involving Ronnie Edwards to salvage a draw.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

UK’s first human case of swine flu strain H1N2 detected

news

Hancock ‘knew tiers wouldn’t work’, Covid inquiry hears

news

Snow set to fall on parts of UK ahead of Christmas period

news