28 August 2023

Ricky Korboa and Dennon Lewis on the scoresheet as Woking beat Dorking

By NewsChain Sport
28 August 2023

Woking secured their third win of the season with a 2-0 home victory over Surrey rivals Dorking.

The Cards opened the scoring through Ricky Korboa, who capitalised on a Zak Bradshaw cross in the 34th minute.

Chances continued to come for both sides, with Woking’s Padraig Amond among those unable to take advantage.

Eventually they did double their lead, with Dennon Lewis making it two late on.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man hilariously interviewed mistakenly live on air to sue BBC over lost earnings

news

Luis Rubiales suspended by FIFA over behaviour at World Cup final

news

Four young people killed in Co Tipperary crash on way to exam result celebration

news