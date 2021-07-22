Right-back Jack Hunt returns to Sheffield Wednesday after leaving Bristol City
Sheffield Wednesday have re-signed right-back Jack Hunt following his departure from Bristol City.
The 30-year-old made over 100 appearances for the Owls between 2015 and 2018, helping Wednesday reach the Championship play-offs twice before moving on to Ashton Gate.
Hunt returns to Hillsborough with Darren Moore’s side now in League One following last season’s relegation.
He told swfc.co.uk: “I’m delighted to be back. There was interest elsewhere but once I heard of Wednesday’s interest and spoke to the gaffer the decision was easy for me.
“He’s told me how he wants the team to play, what he expects from me, and it suits me perfectly.
“I had a fantastic time here, Wednesday are a special club to me, and it’s about unfinished business too.
“We came so close to promotion twice and that will be the aim again, this time from League One.”