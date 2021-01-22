Rival strikers Ivan Toney and Jamie Vardy to miss FA Cup tie

By NewsChain Sport
15:34pm, Fri 22 Jan 2021
Brentford are without top scorer Ivan Toney through suspension for the visit of Leicester.

The 16-goal striker serves a one-match ban after he was sent off against Luton in midweek.

Midfielder Josh Dasilva is also unavailable as he completes a three-game suspension.

Defender Pontus Jansson and midfielder Christian Norgaard are both sidelined by ankle problems and winger Shandon Baptiste is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Leicester forward Jamie Vardy needs groin surgery and will be out for a few weeks.

The striker has been nursing the injury for a number of months and will now have an operation.

Ayoze Perez is likely to deputise up front while Danny Ward, Christian Fuchs, Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey could all be handed starts.

Dennis Praet is out until April with a thigh problem while Wes Morgan will also miss the trip to west London.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Fuchs, Castagne, Evans, Thomas, Fofana, Soyuncu, Pereira, Choudhury, Tielemans, Mendy, Amartey, Albrighton, Gray, Maddison, Barnes, Under, Perez, Iheanacho.

