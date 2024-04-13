13 April 2024

Rob Apter brace earns Tranmere comeback win over struggling Newport

By NewsChain Sport
13 April 2024

Rob Apter scored twice to earn Tranmere a 2-1 comeback victory at Newport that extends the Welsh side’s losing run to six games.

Will Evans headed in his 25th goal of the season to put the hosts ahead after 20 minutes at Rodney Parade.

But Blackpool loanee Apter then took centre stage for Tranmere.

The 20-year-old was given far too much time and space to control Lee O’Connor’s pass from the right flank and advance towards goal before firing into the bottom corner to level in the 25th minute.

Apter then raced onto a high ball over the top before placing his shot between the legs of teenage debutant Nelson Sanca and past goalkeeper Nick Townsend nine minutes before the break.

Luke Jephcott wasted a chance to level before the break when he fired over at the far post.

Newport substitute Kiban Rai and defender Kyle Jameson also went close to an equaliser after the interval, but Tranmere held on to secure a first win in five games.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Putin mocks planned Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland

world news

Meta accused of being ‘tone deaf’ after lowering minimum age on WhatsApp

world news

Italian coastguard says nine migrants dead after boat capsizes off Lampedusa

world news