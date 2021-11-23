Rob Edwards calls for consistency as Forest Green surge five points clear

Grounded Forest Green head coach Rob Edwards insists the season is still in its infancy after his side opened up a five-point gap at the top of League Two with a 2-0 win at home to Barrow.

A Matty Stevens brace ruined former Forest Green boss Mark Cooper’s homecoming as the league leaders strengthened their position at the summit.On a frustrating night for Cooper’s Barrow, Stevens banked a second-half double to take his tally to 14 goals for the season.

“It’s just 17 games gone and we have to keep consistent and relentless in what we do,” said Edwards.

“We weren’t at our best in the first half and needed more intensity, but full credit to the lads, we found a way in the second half and had to dig in.”

Edwards was delighted with the impact of substitute Jack Aitchison who played his part in Rovers’ second.

“Jack Aitchison did well to wriggle free and showed strength to find Jamille Matt for Johnny on the spot Matty Stevens to get his goal,” added Edwards.

“Overall, defensively we were good and it was a really important tackle by Baily Cargill at the start of the second half.”

Edwards afforded praise towards former Forest Green boss Cooper and coach Richard Dryden, who frustrated Rovers in the first half.

He said: “They’re good coaches and experienced in what they do and set up well, but we found a way to win and on a cold night, you’ve got to be happy with a win and a clean sheet.”

Nine of Rovers’ starting line-up were brought in by Cooper, who returned to Rovers for the first time since his sacking last season.

The Barrow boss will bemoan the loss of a number of his squad, including the unwell Jordan Stevens, as his side fell to another defeat and now have just four wins from 18 games.

Cooper said: “We deserved something from the first half and our keeper was fouled in the build-up to the first goal, so it was a frustrating night.”