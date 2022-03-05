Rob Edwards hails Forest Green’s performance but rues more dropped points

Forest Green manager Rob Edwards was encouraged by his side’s comeback to draw with Salford, despite the result extending their winless run to five games.

The Sky Bet League Two leaders trailed early on to Matt Smith’s header and though Matty Stevens equalised, Rovers’ lead over Northampton was cut to eight points.

Edwards said: “The performance was really pleasing but we were disappointed to go a goal down again early on.

“They are a real threat and Smith is a real danger, which is something we highlighted. It’s difficult to stop when they get it right.

“The reaction we showed for the 85 minutes after the goal was excellent, so I’m really pleased with what we’ve shown on a difficult pitch.

“I felt that we deserved to win it, but we didn’t. I think we showed a lot of good stuff and on another day we could have (won).

“We’ve got to focus on the next game, keep training the way we do and continue doing what has got us into this position.”

Rovers controlled the opening stages but it was the home side who opened the scoring against the run of play in the seventh minute.

The Ammies turned defence into attack after a Jack Aitchison effort was collected by goalkeeper Tom King and after they moved the ball through midfield quickly, a floated cross from the right was met by Smith who nodded home.

The second half started slowly but in the 52nd minute the visitors levelled through Stevens. A cross-field ball found full-back Kane Wilson in plenty of space and he flashed the ball across the six-yard box for Stevens to poke past King.

Salford boss Gary Bowyer was frustrated by a couple of decisions which went against his side.

He said: “We made a terrific start, it’s a wonderful goal from a great cross, but I didn’t feel that we put enough pressure on their goal.

“I didn’t think it was a particularly great game if I’m being honest and I was disappointed with the manner of the goal we conceded. There was a very strong hint of offside.

“We’ve got to give Matt Smith those opportunities and I thought we did at times today; he’s terrorised defences in the Championship and we’re delighted for him.

“There’s a third of the season left, so we can just focus on the next game.

“I thought Theo Vassell was terrific but I’m not sure why he was booked. He was fouled, won the free-kick and then got booked for it.

“The officials weren’t good enough today, nowhere near the standard.”