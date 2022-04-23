Rob Edwards hails ‘proudest moment’ of career as Forest Green clinch promotion

Forest Green manager Rob Edwards emerged from celebrating with the club’s fans on the Memorial Stadium pitch after confirmation of their promotion to League One and said: “It’s the proudest moment of my professional career.”

The head coach had seen his team produce a fully committed and impressive performance in a goalless draw at Bristol Rovers to earn the point they needed to clinch automatic promotion.

With better finishing, it might have been a victory. But Edwards was more than happy at seeing Forest Green achieve their target against tough opposition in front of a near 10,000 crowd, including more than 700 travelling fans.

He added: “It has been a long season and we have faced a different type of pressure through being out in front for most of the time.

“The key to our success has been consistency and today again, the lads showed what they are all about against a very good side.

“I’m pleased with how brave they were and how hard they worked. It’s a great day because promotion requires a marathon effort from a lot of good people.

“The scenes at the end will live with me forever. I am the first to admit that a lot of hard work went into to getting us to where we are before I took the job.

“A plan was put in place and I am so proud of everyone involved for the way it has been carried out.

“All credit to the players. Despite there being so much resting on the game, they have gone out and played their football, creating some very good chances.

“There will need to be some recruitment in the summer, but certainly not wholesale changes.

“Whichever league we are in, we are always looking to improve and a lot of hard work will be put in before the start of next season.

“To be part of it as a small club like ours progresses is a real privilege and I am delighted for everyone involved with Forest Green Rovers.”

Bristol goalkeeper James Belshaw denied the visitors with a string of fine saves to deny Ebrima Adams, Jamille Matt, Jack Aitchison and Nick Cadden.

But after a quiet first half, Forest Green goalkeeper Luke McGee also had to earn his corn in the second period, making several saves, including one from substitute Luke Thomas in stoppage time.

It was a match that did credit to both sides.

The only sour note was struck at the end when celebrating Forest Green fans invaded the pitch to be met by a small group of Rovers supporters. Stewards and police reacted to diffuse the situation.

Bristol boss Joey Barton said: “How has that match ended without a goal? Credit to both goalkeepers because it was two good teams showing why they are at the right end of the table.

“Congratulations to Forest Green, who have gone close to promotion before and this season have been out in front for most of the way.

“Hopefully, we can join them in League One. We have shown today that we can go toe-to-toe with the best team in our division.

“We knew we needed to win and it affected some of the players. At times we tried to force things and didn’t stick to what we work at.

“It was a learning opportunity for what is a young team. Sometimes you have to relax and play with rhythm, rather than pressing too much.

“Luke Thomas almost proved our match-winner from the bench. He has frustrated me at times, but now looks like his best football could be ahead of him again.

“If we win our last two games, we can make automatic promotion, but we are not yet sure of the play-offs, so we have business to take care of.

“So far, we have embraced the pressure since moving into contention and recovering from a slow start to the season.

“Now we must continue to do that when it matters most. The project is still at an early stage, but we are in a very good place.”