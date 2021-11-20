Rob Edwards lauds “excellent” Forest Green display in win at Hartlepool

Forest Green manager Rob Edwards hailed his side’s best display of the season as they turned on the style in a 3-1 win at Hartlepool

Rovers remain top of League Two after a dominant opening half saw them bag three unanswered goals.

Unbeaten away from home this season, Rovers showed just why as they pummelled Pools from the off to secure a sixth away win of the campaign.

Edwards said: “The first half was excellent and second was a never going to be the same.

“They got a bit of a reaction but we managed it reasonably well. We always want a clean sheet but we will take that scoreline.

“It was as good as we have been first half, it really was. We always want to start well but this was especially fast.

“There’s a good fanbase here, make noise and it was the case at 3-0. We scored on four minutes to give us a foothold in the game and took control. It was well deserved in my opinion.

“Three goals away from home at a difficult place to come – this was only their second home defeat – is pleasing. Everyone played their part.

“The second half was about managing the game, everyone wants four, five, six but it doesn’t always happen does it?”

Rovers took the lead when a near-post corner was nodded in from close range by Jordan Moore-Taylor.

Matty Stevens was then played in just before the half-hour mark and when his shot came back off the bar, skipper Jamille Matt turned in.

Rovers grabbed a deserved third before the break as Stevens had time to turn and fire in low off the post.

Pools claimed a consolation after 80 minutes as Nicky Featherstone scored from the spot after Joe Grey was pushed over in the area.

They also had Jamie Sterry sent off for violent conduct during a melee on 88 minutes.

Interim boss Antony Sweeney, after a third League Two defeat in a row, said: “We were well beaten by a better side who are top for a reason and unbeaten away from home.

“We could have lost playing really well – that was the level of opposition – but we lost playing poorly.

“It’s disappointing and we will lose games at this level but the manner of the defeat was the hardest thing.

“We were off it, didn’t win any individual battles, any unit battles and you won’t win games of football like that.

“I don’t want to take much away from them, they are a good side who fully deserved the win and the plaudits, but we need to be better.”