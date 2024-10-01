Rob Edwards: Luton have themselves to blame for letting two-goal lead slip

Rob Edwards admitted Luton are in a difficult moment after they threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Oxford in their Championship clash at Kenilworth Road.

Jordan Clark scored early and Tom Krauss went on to double the hosts’ lead in the first half.

But Oxford fought back through a long-range strike from Tyler Goodrham on the stroke of half-time and Ruben Rodrigues’ finish early in the second period before a poor challenge from Liam Walsh saw Luton reduced to 10 men.

The Hatters, who have struggled to readjust to life in the second tier since last year’s relegation from the Premier League, were looking to bounce back from Friday’s shock 3-1 defeat to Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth.

When told by reporters Luton should have won, Edwards said: “I completely agree, and I’m really frustrated here talking to you.

“It’s our own fault. We’re not in a great moment and it was a lack of confidence, belief and the timing of their first (goal) didn’t help. It’s our doing and we gave them the opportunity.

“They got the equalising goal, they had the momentum and they deserved it. They made tweaks and we had to adjust, then we went down to 10 men so it was difficult.

“The crowd are edgy at the moment, they’re demanding more and rightly so. It affected us.”

Walsh was red carded under 30 seconds after being subbed on in the second half.

The dismissal saw Luton under the cosh for the remainder of the match and goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski had to bail his side out on numerous occasions.

When asked if he has spoken to Walsh, Edwards added: “Not at the moment, I don’t want to. It’s definitely a red.

“The conditions were difficult but that had nothing to do with it. It was the wrong decision in that moment. He’s 26 or 27, people are human and make mistakes.

“Confidence is not something where you can click your fingers and magic up so that’s going to come with us continuing to put hard work on the grass and results.

“I was pleased with the way we finished, the lads didn’t cave in, they didn’t go under. It was a difficult night for us.”

Oxford have now drawn successive games against teams relegated from last season’s Premier League, following Saturday’s 0-0 result against Burnley.

Manager Des Buckingham said: “That was a wonderful advert for our football club. We’ve come again to another Premier League team three days after playing another one.

“We gave away two sloppy goals which put them two up. I just said to them in there, we spoke about the effort and the work rate from Saturday’s game, and to add quality with the ball.

“I’m delighted with what I’ve just seen. To come back into the game after two setbacks and create several chances – in the second half, I thought we played some wonderful football and should have gone on to win the game.”