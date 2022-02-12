Rob Edwards praises Forest Green after leaders hit back for draw at Sutton

Forest Green boss Rob Edwards praised his League Two leaders for battling the conditions to get a 1-1 draw at Sutton

Edwards’ Rovers stretched their phenomenal league unbeaten run to 19 games after coming from behind to get a point at Gander Green Lane.

And they went 11 points clear at the summit as none of the top three picked up a victory.

Veteran Kenny Davis opened the scoring for the hosts with his first-ever Football League goal.

But defender Kane Wilson levelled on the hour and Rovers were indebted to some last-ditch defending and a great late Luke McGee save to return to Gloucestershire with a point.

“We’re pleased with a point because it was a really tough game,” reflected the Rovers’ boss.

“There were very difficult conditions, I seem to be saying that a lot recently.

“It was windy, that’s one thing to contend with, and then you’ve got the sun in the first half as well and that’s another thing to contend with.

“The pitch is not conducive to playing football on at the moment, even though it looks great. It’s a little bit of a difficult one to play on.

“After going 1-0 down it’s a good point for us.

“There were no surprises for us with the way they played, that’s what they do and we had to stand up to it.

“Overall I think it was a fair result.

“We played better in the second half and they were a danger on the counter-attack for us.

“But it’s a good point for us and we move on from it.”

Veteran Davis put the hosts ahead with his fine free-kick.

Down the other end, Australian stopper Dean Bouzanis produced a smart save to deny Matt Stevens a 25th goal of the campaign.

Matty Cadden found Wilson on the hour mark to equalise for the visitors.

And Cadden proved his worth down the other end of the pitch as he cleared Joe Kizzi’s header off the line.

Luke McGee produced a great late save to deny Davis and ensure a share of the spoils.

Matt Gray’s Sutton slipped to fifth after a third draw on the spin.

But the U’s boss stressed: “It’s a good point against a really good side.

“They are where they are in the league for good reason.

“I’m pleased with the way my team played.

“We more than matched them and if there was a team who looked like going on to win it, it was us.

“Look, the pitch has been tough to play on the last few games.

“It is what it is, but it makes it difficult to pass the ball around at the moment.”