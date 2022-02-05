Rob Edwards staying grounded despite Forest Green romping to promotion

Measured Forest Green boss Rob Edwards remains grounded, despite the bookies already paying out on his side winning promotion.

Rovers now boast a 10-point cushion at the summit and are 14 points clear of the play-off places, but there is no room for complacency in Edwards’ eyes.

“No, we aren’t taking anything for granted,” revealed Edwards after Rovers’ comfortable 2-0 victory over Newport.

“Getting 1-0 up was key at half-time in the conditions, but my only criticism was we could have been a bit more ruthless, but that’s another good clean sheet for us.”

Edwards was delighted with the way his side contained Newport hot-shot Dom Telford – League Two’s leading marksman.

He said: “We nullified Dom Telford and we kept his team who supply him quiet.”

Matty Stevens’ brace extended Forest Green’s unbeaten run to 17 games and took his tally to 19 for the season in another ruthless display.

Edwards toasted a mazy run from Kane Wilson, who conjured the opening goal for Stevens.

He said: “Kane Wilson’s run was incredible – a Roy of the Rovers run, the length of the pitch, and Matty Stevens was in the right place at the right time for the finish.

“We won the game because of the lads’ hard work, and the players deserve a lot of credit, but it’s just another game.”

Newport boss James Rowberry felt his side lacked their usual quality, and said: “We didn’t really capitalise on our final ball.

“We lacked the little bit of quality we usually have. Saying that, the lads have been brilliant in the time I’ve been here. We’ve just got to go again on Tuesday.”

The County boss was impressed with classy Forest Green, saying: “They are an excellent team. They have the ability to mix it up. They go long and they can also play good football and when they have someone like Jamille Matt up front they can stretch you.”