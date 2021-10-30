30 October 2021

Rob Hall hits late winner for Barnet against Aldershot

By NewsChain Sport
30 October 2021

Rob Hall scored a late winner as Barnet claimed a 2-1 home victory against Aldershot in the National League.

Kian Flanagan opened the scoring for the hosts when he converted Adam Marriott’s flick back across the face of goal with 27 minutes gone.

Ephron Mason-Clark then thought he had doubled Barnet’s lead on the stroke of half-time only for his header to be ruled out for offside.

Eleven minutes after the interval, Aldershot were back on level terms when debutant Mo Sylla fired home Lewis Kinsella’s free-kick.

But Hall struck with just four minutes remaining to send Barnet up to 14th and leave Aldershot one place off the bottom of the table.

