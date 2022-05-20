20 May 2022

Rob Holding returns from suspension as Arsenal host Everton

By NewsChain Sport
20 May 2022

Arsenal will welcome Rob Holding back into the fold for the visit of Everton on Sunday after the defender completed his one-match suspension.

The centre-back was shown a red card in last week’s costly 3-0 defeat to Tottenham, which has put Spurs in the box seat to secure a top-four finish.

Only a victory for the Gunners will keep alive their hopes of Champions League qualification and they are set to remain without Takehiro Tomiyasu (thigh), Kieran Tierney (knee) and Thomas Partey (thigh) for the Emirates clash.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite returns from a one-match suspension but may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Forwards Demarai Gray and Dele Alli will be hoping to play a more significant part after both came off the bench to make an impact in the midweek win over Crystal Palace which safeguarded their Premier League status.

Midfielder Allan could come in for Andre Gomes, but forward Salomon Rondon remains suspended.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Swanson, Tavares, Lokonga, Xhaka, Elneny, Odegaard, Patino, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Begovic, Kenny, Godfrey, Welch, Gomes, Davies, Alli, Van De Beek, Gray.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

We’re in the money! Rishi Sunak and wife hit Sunday Times Rich List with £730m fortune amid cost-of-living crisis

financial news

Revealed: Winners of Britain’s biggest EuroMillions jackpot of £184m

news

Sunak faces calls for swift action to address cost-of-living crisis

financial news