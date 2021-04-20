Rob Kelly says Barrow still have work to do to ensure survival

Barrow boss Rob Kelly insists his side still have work to do following their 2-0 defeat at home to Port Vale.

It leaves the Bluebirds needing just one more point from their final four games to secure League Two safety following Southend’s defeat at Colchester.

Joel Dixon saved from Christian Montano during a one-on-one on 17 minutes, before Tom Conlon fired Vale ahead with a stunning volley from near the centre circle after he spotted Dixon off his line on the half-hour.

Conlon wrapped up the points after firing home a rebound following a Vale counter-attack 14 minutes from time.

“I am disappointed with how we played,” said Kelly. “It was a tight, tough game and not pleasant.

“It is going down to the wire. We are at the bottom end for a reason, We have consistently had a go but we didn’t have the top end quality tonight.

“It is still in our control. We are not looking at what other teams do, we can’t affect what they do.

“We are not looking to get a leg up. We have work to do and we will look to get the three points on Saturday. We will do what we do and that is it.

“We will go to Tranmere to try and win the game. It sounds one-dimensional but what else can we do? People know the situation and we will focus on ourselves.

“The worldie goal changed the game and that’s something you can’t legislate for. It gave them something to hold on to.

“We have to dust ourselves off and go again on Saturday.”

Vale boss Darrell Clarke hailed his side’s hard work after they stretched their unbeaten run to eight matches.

“I would say it has been more than eight games,” he said. “The battling spirit of the side, and the defending as a team, has been excellent.

“We have five clean sheets in a row and are putting bodies on the line.

“It was a real special moment in the first half seeing that goal.

“He (Conlon) has that unbelievable skill and ability, it’s not luck. He has seen the keeper off his line and it is a great finish.

“He is a great lad. I can’t speak highly enough of him since I have come in the building.

“He is really maturing and I think this run, and the bad run, will make him an even better leader. His performances have been top-notch.

“We are on a great run right now and we want to keep that going. We want to end the season unbeaten and keep the momentum going.

“I am pleased for the win. A long journey up here against a team battling for their lives….and it is another three points.”