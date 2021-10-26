26 October 2021

Rob Milsom stars as Sutton beat 10-man Colchester

Sutton moved up to sixth in League Two with a deserved 3-1 win at 10-man Colchester

Colchester took a second-minute lead through Freddie Sears, who controlled Charlie Daniels’ cross in the area before firing home a low shot.

But Sutton levelled after 12 minutes when David Ajiboye beat Daniels to score at the far post following skipper Rob Milsom’s deep cross.

Things took a real turn for the worse for Colchester when they fell behind and went down to 10 men.

Isaac Olaofe prodded the ball towards goal after goalkeeper Shamal George had dropped a corner and Samson Tovide was adjudged to have deliberately handled on the goal-line and sent off by referee Bobby Madley, with Milsom converting the resultant penalty.

Omar Bugiel almost added to Sutton’s lead in first-half stoppage-time with a low shot that sailed just wide.

But the visitors wrapped up victory in the 61st minute through Ben Goodliffe, whose glancing header from Milsom’s free-kick into the area flew in.

