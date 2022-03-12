12 March 2022

Rob Street opens Newport account in win at Stevenage

By NewsChain Sport
12 March 2022

Rob Street scored his first Newport goal as the Exiles turned on the style in the second half to record a vital 2-0 Sky Bet League Two win at Stevenage.

On-loan striker Street, whose only previous goal was for Crystal Palace Under-23s, broke the deadlock after 48 minutes.

The play-off chasing visitors won 5-0 in the reverse fixture in James Rowberry’s first home game in charge of County.

This time they had to settle for just two goals but still ensured relegation-threatened Stevenage are now winless in eight games.

Ryan Haynes made the points safe 20 minutes from time, striking a fine long-distance effort for his second goal of the campaign.

The win lifts Newport to third in the table, just one point adrift of second-placed Northampton.

Stevenage have collected only three points from a possible 24 and this latest defeat, coupled with Barrow’s 0-0 draw at Rochdale, drops Paul Tisdale’s side to third bottom, three points above the drop zone.

